February 14, 2023

Ukrainian nationals get temporary protection extended for a year

Ukrainian nationals who received temporary protection in Cyprus will have their permit automatically extended for one more year, the interior ministry announced on Tuesday.

Those who are already beneficiaries of temporary protection do not have to submit a new application to the asylum service or to apply to have a new biometric residence permit issued.

“The right to temporary protection is automatically extended for one year, to those Ukrainian nationals who have already received such status in Cyprus, i.e., until March 4, 2024,” the ministry said.

All new applicants who wish to submit a first-time application for temporary protection, are still required to submit an application either online at www.moi.gov.cy/asylum, or in person at the asylum service central premises in Nicosia.

 

