Jazz, piano and Latin music

Mid-February has a wide choice of events for the island’s music enthusiasts. Jazz bands, piano masters and Latin music connoisseurs are preparing performances in Nicosia and Limassol to satisfy diverse music tastes.
Sarah’s Jazz Club will host three jazz nights this week, a trio, a quartet and a quintet, each presenting slightly different styles. The live music will kick off on Thursday with guitarist Tasos Stylianou, drummer Alexandros Gagatsis and double bassist Irenaeos Koulouras taking the stage. The following evening at Sarah’s will also be filled with musical beats, slightly more upbeat.
“With Nihan Gorgu’s soulful jazz vocals,” says the jazz bar, “Kadir Evre’s inspired guitar playing, Cahit Kutrafali’s exceptional electric bass grooves and Francesco DiLenge’s catchy drum beats, this quartet is a must-see.”
Saturday’s performance will put audiences in a festive New Orleans mood. The Sarah Fenwick Quintet will create a fun Dixieland jazz atmosphere by playing funky, bebop jazz tunes and audience members are encouraged to come dressed up to the performance. On stage, Sarah Fenwick will be on vocals, Charis Ioannou on saxophone, Dimitris Miaris on piano, Irenaeos Koulouras on double bass and Marios Spyrou on drums.
In Limassol, Rialto Theatre will present a different kind of musical evening on Friday – a piano recital with Yiannis Georgiou. The acclaimed pianist will return to Rialto for a classic evening of masterpieces promising an enthusiastic journey through the magic and pathos of four great composers.
The virtuoso soloist will be playing works by Scarlatti, Debussy, Chopin and Rachmaninoff, bringing his own flare and style to masterpieces spanning four centuries of great music. Lovers of the classical repertoire will have the opportunity to enjoy a creative fusion of an impressionist suite, baroque sonatas, romantic nocturnes and passionate Russian preludes.
“I’m always looking for an honest, vivid, engaging performance and aesthetics,” says Georgiou. “The ultimate goal is emotion. So that’s the challenge, emotion through a technique, which is driven by expression. The spirit and soul of the composer, who originally put the music on paper, passes through the filters of my own soul and travels to the souls of the audience and wherever else the notes and sounds go.”
A few days later, a Latin performance will fill Limassol’s old town streets. The Havana Vitral Band with frontwoman Marjorie Montero will perform at Sto Dromo on February 23 at 9pm. Along with Salvador R (Guitar) and G Koulas (Perc.) they will bring all their uplifting energy and Latin rhythms to an already carnival-themed Limassol to get crowds ups and dancing.
Tasos Stylianou Trio
Guitarist Tasos Stylianou, drummer Alexandros Gagatsis and double bassist Irenaeos Koulouras live. February 16. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm. Live music 9pm. Tel: 95-147711
Nihan Gorgu Quartet
Live music. February 17. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm. Live music 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711
Sarah Fenwick Quintet Dixieland Carnival
Dixieland jazz music. February 18. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm. Live music 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711
Piano Recital
With Yiannis Georgiou. February 17. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15. www.rialto.com.cy
Havana Vitral Band
Latin music live. February 23. Sto Dromo, Limassol. 9pm. €5. Tel: 25-357777