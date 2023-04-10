All ages turn out for 2023 Christodoula March

For yet another year, members of the public island-wide showed up to participate in the 48th Christodoula March, in support of the work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

Marches took place simultaneously in all cities, bringing together citizens of all ages. In Nicosia, the march began from the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre, while in Limassol the start was from the Molos promenade. In Larnaca the march began from the platform at Finikoudes, in Famagusta from Deryneia town hall, and in Paphos also from the town hall.

The Christodoula March represents Cyprus’ largest awareness-raising campaign on cancer-related issues.

At the opening ceremony ahead of the Nicosia March, Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society president Dr. Adamos Adamou, expressed how moving it was to see the response to the campaign by Cypriots, who opened their hearts once again to support the Society’s efforts. A constantly evolving and expanding mission, in a bid to offer comprehensive services to fellow human beings touched by cancer.

“With all of you as our allies, we are managing to ensure that an increasing number of patients have access to quality palliative care services wherever and whenever they need them,” noted Dr. Adamou. “Services that comprehensively meet the needs of both the patients themselves and their family members, aiming to help improve their quality of life.”

As a loyal ally of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society for 25 years, the Bank of Cyprus (BoC), has been its constant ally, providing dynamic and substantial support for its every action. Thus, this year’s campaign had the support of the SupportCY network, while the Bank of Cyprus Antamivi Card Reward Scheme offered €0.05 to the Anti-Cancer body for every transaction by its participating businesses.

In his own welcome address, BoC CEO Panicos Nicolaou assured that the Bank would continue to be there, together with everyone, to “provide all patients with the appropriate care and treatment, as well as the appropriate support for the difficult times ahead for them and their families”.

Launching the event, President of the Republic and Patron of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, Nikos Christodoulides, referencing the motto of the March ‘Be There’, noted that: “we are all here and we are all present in the longest-running campaign for the alleviation of human suffering in cancer-related issues”.

He added that: “the steadfast philanthropy of Cypriot society, humanity and charity, place our country high on the map of giving and selflessness, and this is something that honours us”.

President Christodoulides went on to express special thanks to the Bank of Cyprus for supporting the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, assuring that: “we are together in this effort, and this cooperation will not only continue, but will be strengthened, in recognition of the very worthy work being done”.