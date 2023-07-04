July 4, 2023

In this episode, the Cyprus Consumers Association said on Monday that the price of petrol will soon decrease by approximately 3 cents per litre, just days after an additional 8.3 cents per litre was added.

 Elsewhere, data gathered by online platform expatistan.com found that the monthly cost of living for a four-member family in Limassol is €4,141, making the coastal city the most expensive in Cyprus and roughly 11 per cent more than Nicosia.

 In other news, a 22-year-old British woman who was in a coma after a quad bike accident in Ayia Napa, appeared to be showing signs of improvement on Monday.

 All this and more in the Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. 

