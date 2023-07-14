A minute with Andreas Anastasiou Head of Media for Eurovision Song Contest

Where do you live?

I live in Larnaca with my family. I enjoy living in Larnaca due to its relaxed lifestyle, friendly community, and the abundance of recreational activities.

What did you have for breakfast?

I enjoy having eggs and rice cakes with peanut butter as a delicious and satisfying combination.

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day for me would revolve around the people I love and the activities that bring me the greatest joy. Whether it’s spending quality time with my family or enjoying the company of close friends, their companionship would infuse each moment with happiness and a sense of belonging. This perfect day would be a tapestry woven with love, connection, and the pure bliss that comes from embracing the things and people that truly matter.

Best book ever read?

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. It’s a hilarious science fiction adventure filled with witty humour, absurd situations, and memorable characters that will keep you laughing throughout.

Best childhood memory?

It’s a difficult question to answer, as my parents made sure that we created numerous cherished memories while growing up. They emphasised the importance of a fulfilling childhood and guided us towards discovering our passions and future professional pursuits. Among my fondest memories, playing music and engaging in creative endeavours stand out prominently. These experiences allowed me to explore my artistic side, express myself and cultivate a deep love for the arts.

What is always in your fridge?

In my fridge, you’ll always find a combination of indulgent chocolates and a variety of fresh, vibrant fruits especially during summer (mango is my favourite).

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

At the moment, I’m enjoying the music of ABBA, my all-time favourite band.

What’s your spirit animal?

The playful and adaptable dolphin, known for its intelligence and strong sense of community.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of how everything I do, including my mistakes, has shaped who I am today. The highlight is my team WEAREMUSIC and all the musicals we have produced together until now.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene from The Notebook where Noah and Allie reunite and embrace passionately in the rain has stayed with me due to its heartfelt depiction of enduring love and the power of emotional connection. I am hopelessly romantic.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose to go out for the evening with ABBA in the 80s. Their iconic music and fascinating journey would provide an incredible opportunity to ask them numerous intriguing questions and delve into their creative process.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

The Renaissance era in Florence to witness the artistic flourishing that changed the world.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing the people I love. The mere thought of being separated from the individuals who hold a special place in my heart fills me with a sense of unease and sadness.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Keep going Andrikko, you have it!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

If they constantly talk about themselves.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would seize the opportunity to embark on an epic adventure. I would gather my closest friends and loved ones and embark on a journey of a lifetime. I would take the time to express my deepest emotions and gratitude, ensuring that no heartfelt words are left unspoken. It would be a grand finale, filled with laughter, love and a celebration of life.