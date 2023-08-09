Daily News Briefing

August 9, 2023

In today’s episode, Director of the Forestry Department Charalambos Alexandrou said due to the relentless heatwave this July, the number of fires within the department’s area of responsibility totalled 70. In other news, drivers got hit with substantial price hikes at the petrol pump on Tuesday, with officials saying the public should probably brace for even more bad news. And a new reception centre for migrants in Limnes is a milestone in strengthening Cyprus’ capacity to manage migration pressures more effectively, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Tuesday.

