Overseas Cypriot minister thrives on the Canadian dream

Having relocated to the island and then left because of the crisis, one politician is keen to see others return finds PAUL LAMBIS

The Honourable Demetrios Nicolaides’ commitment to bringing about positive change in his province of Alberta, Canada, particularly in the areas of trades and apprenticeship education, has won him the support of many who have observed his political career grow from strength to strength over the years, culminating in his appointment as Minister of Education, the first person of Cypriot heritage to be elected in the province.

From a young child, Canadian-born Nicolaides was always interested in politics, which he attributes to his Cypriot background and the political situation in Cyprus. “I wanted to get a better understanding of the Cyprus issue and the events leading up to and after the war, and that piqued a general interest in politics,” he said.

After completing a bachelor’s degree in international relations at the University of Calgary, he went to Austria for a master’s degree in international conflict before moving to Cyprus in 2006 with the intention of staying and working on the island.

“While I was in Cyprus, I was encouraged to pursue a PhD in political science at the University of Cyprus, focusing primarily on the Cyprus issue.”

Nicolaides spent nine years on the island, where he met his wife, however the 2013 financial crisis compelled him to return to Canada and eventually run for office.

Nicolaides said he always kept an eye on the Canadian political landscape, and at the time, two conservative parties in his province were merging, while the leader of the newly formed United Conservative Party encouraged Nicolaides to put his name on the ballot paper, “and the rest, as they say, is history.”

He said his own inspiration is leaders that can bring people together. “Through the process and during those times, I saw firsthand how difficult it is to bring people together and how easy it is to divide them, so anyone who can bring people together for a common cause has my respect.”

In 2019, Nicolaides was appointed Minister of Advanced Education in the Executive Council of Alberta. As minister, he established a new scholarship for high school students who show promise in the trades. “The scholarship has helped more students access post-secondary educational opportunities in the trades, and I am particularly proud of this.

“People always look at trades as a secondary option, however this should not be the case. There is an incredible level of esteem associated with these occupations, and it is essential that we encourage more young people to see the value of these positions as a viable pathway and make them realise that a trade certificate has the same worth and value as a university degree.”

Nicolaides is proud of his Cypriot heritage and frequently uses his political and social media platforms to raise awareness of the island’s almost 50-year division, the continued presence of Turkish troops on the island, and the occupation. “My dream is for everyone in Cyprus to enjoy unlimited economic prosperity. If we have the opportunity to truly unite the island and bring communities together, putting some of our political differences aside, then all of our attention can focus on economic growth and development.”

He believes there are many Cypriots living abroad who have influential roles across many sectors and can use their networks to promote Cyprus as a key destination, not only for tourism, but also for investment opportunities designed to attract and facilitate direct investment into the country.

Although Nicolaides recognises that the Greek Cypriot diaspora, especially the communities in Canada, play an important role in elevating Cyprus’ profile abroad, he believes that more needs to be done on the local front to encourage these people to return to Cyprus.

“The race for talent is global, but more incentives are needed to motivate not only the wealthiest corporate professionals, but also private individuals, to relocate back to Cyprus,” Nicolaides said.

In Alberta, the government has created a signing bonus to encourage professionals in high-demand occupations to relocate from other provinces to Alberta, “where they will also receive a cash incentive.”

On a more personal level, Nicolaides ensures that his family and children remain close to Calgary’s Greek community, which numbers 10,000. “We celebrate our traditions and customs like all Cypriots of the diaspora, and I am particularly proud of my lineage, especially in a country like Canada that embraces diversity.

“Canada is a country that is built on diverse and immigrant communities, and coming to Canada to create a better life is ultimately the Canadian dream,” he said. “This is another reason I became involved in politics: to keep the Canadian dream alive.

“I saw what it did for my parents. It helped them, who came from a little village in Cyprus, in achieving a degree of success and prosperity in a country that embraced people of all ethnicities. This is the true Canadian spirit, which welcomes people from all communities with varying cultural backgrounds.”

Nicolaides was re-elected Minister of Advanced Education in May and became Minister of Education of Alberta in June. He believes in building strong relationships with the community, listening its ideas and concerns, and making constructive change where possible.

“My aim is to work as quickly as possible to bring about positive change in our education system and, ultimately, for our children. As a father of two daughters, I understand how critical it is that we continue to provide a world-class education for our children.”

He believes in making the most of every day and not putting things off until tomorrow. “If you have the opportunity to do something right now, take advantage of it. We don’t know what tomorrow holds.”