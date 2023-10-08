Dunk delivers as Brighton fight back to draw with Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk scored with a deft volley to cancel out Mohamed Salah’s brace for Liverpool as the Seagulls came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
The home side took the lead in the 20th minute when Simon Adingra picked the pocket of former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and fired home, but Salah levelled in the 40th minute, ending a flowing move with a trademark left-foot finish.
The Egyptian gave his side the lead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Dominik Szoboszlai was pulled down by Pascal Gross, and Salah struck his shot to the left of keeper Bart Verbruggen.
Brighton forced an equaliser in the 78th minute as defender Dunk volleyed home Solli March’s free kick to ensure his side stayed sixth in the table on 16 points, one behind third-placed Liverpool.
Isak double in vain as Newcastle held by West Ham
West Ham United held Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday when Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny the visitors three points after Alexander Isak’s quick-fire double.
West Ham took an early lead when Emerson ran in behind the defence to receive a long ball and Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope strayed out of position, allowing the left back to find Tomas Soucek for a simple tap-in into an empty net.
After a poor first half from Newcastle, Isak turned things around for the visitors in the second when he scored twice in five minutes, first bundling home from a set piece before turning in a pinpoint cross from Kieran Trippier.
But second-half substitute Mohammed Kudus got the London Stadium roaring again when he fired home the equaliser from the edge of the box in the 89th minute. West Ham retained their grip on seventh place while Newcastle are eighth, a point behind.
Villa stay fifth after Torres earns them point at Wolves
Defender Pau Torres’ back-post equaliser earned Aston Villa a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday that keeps Unai Emery’s side fifth in the Premier League standings.
The in-form Hwang Hee-chan tapped home Pedro Neto’s pull-back to edge Wolves in front, the South Korean’s fifth goal of the season, in the 53rd minute.
Their advantage lasted just two minutes, however, as Torres steered a cross from Ollie Watkins into the net, on the stretch, to level things up.
Even though Mario Lemina was sent off for the visitors late on after picking up two yellow cards, Villa still had chances to win it in stoppage time, but settled for the draw, with Wolves climbing to 14th with the point.