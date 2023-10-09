October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter01
oct 9 23

In today’s episode, the majority of Cypriots who wanted to leave Israel have already done so and now only a small number remain, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodoros Gotsis, said on Monday morning.

Security in and around the island has been heightened and developments are being closely monitored, President Nikos Christodoulides assured.

Meanwhile, this week Cyprus will be collecting aid for ethnic Armenian refugees from the Nagorno-Karabakh area, following a military intervention by Azerbaijan, which saw thousand flee.

Elsewhere, Christodoulides said on Sunday that the Republic of Cyprus has given the UN the all-clear to appoint UN adviser to evaluate the prospects of restarting talks on the Cyprus issue.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Fresh Fish: an exhibition

Eleni Philippou

President pledges to strengthen shipping sector

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Most Cypriots wishing to leave Israel have done so, advisory issued (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

Israel situation being monitored, security measures in place, says president

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Cloudy, rain expected

Staff Reporter

Record-breaking Al-Attiyah wins 50th Cyprus Rally

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign