October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Rubiales banned from football for three years over kiss scandal

By Reuters News Service
Luis Rubiales was slammed for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup final presentation ceremony

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, world soccer’s ruling body said on Monday.

The suspension was imposed following the allegedly non-consensual kiss Rubiales gave to Spain player Jenni Hermoso after this year’s Women’s World Cup final in which Spain beat England.

“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days,” FIFA said.

Rubiales resigned in September from his position as RFEF president, saying his position had become untenable.

Jenni Hermoso, the player involved in the incident, had earlier filed a legal complaint over the unsolicited kiss.

