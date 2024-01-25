$4M stolen in Solana Airdrop scams and frauds; InQubeta becomes a favorite among elite circles

The renowned Ethereum (ETH) rival Solana (SOL) has been in the spotlight as investors flock to its ecosystem for impressive features, increasing its DeFi coin price. This increasing attention has paved the way for fraud and malicious activities on the network, as scammers use wallet drainers hidden within seemingly innocent smart contracts. By taking advantage of the current meme coin craze on the network, these scammers made about $4 million, plunging the market into chaos.

As investors clamor for a secure investment opportunity, the InQubeta (QUBE) presale continues to soar, attracting attention. The new project has become a favorite among elite crypto investors because of its impressive features. Its unique crowdfunding model enables these investors to support the growth of AI tech startups and earn from their development.

This article delves into the fraudulent activities targeted at SOL meme coins on the blockchain while exploring InQubeta’s rise to prominence, especially among top investors.

InQubeta (QUBE): Diverse Crypto investments

As the crypto market gears for a bull run, elite investors seek gem coins with high growth potential for long-term investments. InQubeta, an upcoming cryptocurrency ICO in its seventh presale stage, has been picked as a favorite. The project is appealing to these blockchain investors because of its crowdfunding approach, which supports the growth of the artificial intelligence industry. Another appealing factor is its thriving presale, which has raised nearly $8.5 million by selling over 732 million QUBE tokens.

InQubeta offers a unique way to invest in the growing AI sector using non-fungible tokens. Within its model, utility in AI tech startups is fractionated and minted into NFTs. These NFTs are listed on the platform’s marketplace, where investors can purchase units, providing startup funding. The model ensures that users can invest without worrying about their budgets and diversify their portfolios by spreading them across multiple listed companies. The cryptocurrency ICO also offers a staking mechanism and governance rights.

Most top crypto coins are known for their presale journeys, and InQubeta is following suit with its impressive ten-stage presale. Tokens are sold at $0.0224, a 220% increase from their initial price. The platform offers a significant increase in the DeFi coin price for each stage, giving investors an advantage as soon as they sign up for the AI revolution. With a proposed list price of $0.0308, InQubeta is set to make investors millions.

Solana (SOL): Wallet mishaps on the Blockchain

Attention has been drawn to SOL after a report from Scam Sniffer, a blockchain security firm, surfaced, painting the token in a bad light. The firm first discovered the “Rainbow Drainer,” an exploit tracked to scams on the network. The attack, disguised as an NFT airdrop to lure in unsuspecting investors, allowed scammers to steal about $2.1 million from 2,000 Solana users. The focus was on holders of the ZERO token who received phishing NFTs through airdrops and had their wallets emptied after signing the contracts.

Another $2 million was reportedly drained from over 2,000 users within two weeks in another phishing scam, Node Drainer. As investors sought the impressive growth of the SOL meme coins during the festive period, they were heavily targeted. Reports point to a colossal amount of stolen BONK (Bonk) tokens, up to $1 million, alongside other meme coins. A certain malicious player used this software kit to convert stolen ETH into USDC through Allbridge, a cross-chain solution, making over $1 million. Analysts are alerting investors to another attack from the scammers’ phishing playbook, a new MEMEDROP campaign that will lure unsuspecting investors seeking smart contracts within the Solana ecosystem.

Conclusion

Attention to the SOL network remains at an all-time high amid the reported losses caused by wallet drainers. The recent hack of the SEC’s official X account has left more investors speculating about security measures and the lengths to which scam artists would go. As the quest for the top crypto coins for long-term investments in 2024 continues, InQubeta takes the front stage, standing out with its impressive features. With only three stages left in its presale, early-stage investors are set to claim about 340% profits upon launch.

