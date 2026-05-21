Cablenet and its Chief Digital Officer, Ingrid Camilleri, were invited to the “IBM Technology Summit Cyprus: Accelerating AI, Hybrid Cloud & Automation Together“, where Camilleri participated in a panel discussion alongside industry leaders and senior executives from various sectors.

As part of the panel discussion, CDO Camilleri shared insights into Cablenet’s ongoing digital transformation journey, emphasising initiatives focused on simplifying operations, increasing transparency and continuously enhancing the customer experience

Cablenet, is leveraging IBM modern technology solutions to strengthen its digital ecosystem, automate internal processes and improve data management, aiming to accelerate innovation across the organisation, achieve greater operational efficiency, agility, and faster service delivery.

During the panel discussion, Cablenet CDO Camilleri, presented practical examples of how technology can support business transformation through measurable operational improvements, when implemented with clear strategic direction and a focus on delivering real value to customers.

“For us, digital transformation is not about adding more complexity, but about removing it,” noted Cablenet’s Chief Digital Officer, commenting ahead of the event. “When technology is applied in a practical and scalable way, it creates simpler experiences, greater transparency and real value for both the business and our customers.”

Cablenet’s presence at the summit reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to evolving its digital capabilities, sharing practical industry experience and contributing to the broader dialogue around the technologies shaping the future business landscape.