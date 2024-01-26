JPMorgan CEO issues caution on Bitcoin; Focus shifts to Beam and InQubeta for upcoming moves

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon still doesn’t think Bitcoin (BTC) is a good crypto investment despite the 150% gains the king of cryptos recorded in 2023. He expressed his skepticism during a recent interview with CNBC, telling potential investors, “My advice is don’t get involved.”

Bitcoin prices rose right after the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision on BTC ETFs cleared the way for 11 firms to launch exchange-traded funds. The approval of ETF and the upcoming halving event are expected to push prices up substantially this year.

Bitcoin prices have dropped considerably after initially rising when news of ETFs being approved broke. Prices are now at $39,000 after testing the $49,000 resistance level.

Some investors are shifting their focus to other top cryptos to invest in like InQubeta (QUBE) and Beam (BEAM) while BTC’s prices pull back. InQubeta looks to make artificial intelligence (AI) investment more accessible, while Beam brings developers and gamers together in its ecosystem.

InQubeta (QUBE) emerges as the best cryptocurrency to buy now

Buying up QUBE during the beta stage of InQubeta’s presale has earned investors 220% profits so far, and they’ll be up 440% by the time tokens are dispersed on exchanges. The presale has generated over $8.5 million at the moment, and it was one of the most profitable crypto investments in 2023.

The decentralized finance project is deployed on the Ethereum (ETH) network and it replaces stocks with ERC20 coins to create an easy-to-use investment space anyone can use to invest in artificial intelligence startups. Many mainstream investment firms require investors to meet net worth or income requirements to use their services. InQubeta now makes these opportunities accessible to all.

AI has surpassed major milestones in the past year and the technology is on course to reshape the world. Amazon is currently testing out humanoid robots in its warehouses and the AI party is just getting started. The changes caused by AI will create substantial investment opportunities, and anyone can now capitalize on them by using InQubeta’s investment space.

Over $1.5 trillion is expected to flow into the AI industry in the next several years, setting InQubeta up for considerable growth.

Here’s how the decentralized investment ecosystem works:

AI startups that are deemed eligible to fundraise on the ecosystem make non-fungible tokens that signify investment opportunities



Tokens are broken up into smaller more affordable pieces via fractionalization and added to the ERC20 token list

Investors partner with AI firms by purchasing their ERC20 coins . QUBE, the project’s governance token and native currency, is used for all transactions

Investors can hold on to their NFTs long-term or resell them on the marketplace whenever they want. The value of these tokens will grow as their makers’ market shares increase. Some provide other rewards like profit-sharing

Jamie Dimon warns investors to avoid Bitcoin (BTC)

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has concerns regarding Bitcoin being used for tax avoidance, sex trafficking, and money laundering. He has stated he would ban cryptocurrencies if he were in government in the past, so his views aren’t surprising.

However, Dimon also highlighted the practical uses of Bitcoin despite warning investors not to buy any.

Beam (BEAM) looking to challenge mainstream gaming platforms

Beam hosts a decentralized gaming platform that combines elegance with innovation. It uses a Mimblewimble protocol for scalability and privacy, and a LelantusMW protocol to create a shielded pool that burns old coins and creates new ones with no history.

The platform plans to expand its gaming services and enter into the decentralized finance space. Beam prices grew by over 230% in the last 12 months and more is expected in 2024.

Summary

QUBE, BTC, and BEAM are top crypto coins to buy now. BTC will likely enjoy up to 4x growth despite Dimon’s criticism, while QUBE could enjoy as much as a 100x price increase.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more