Bitcoin’s Spot ETF milestone: A 15-year retrospective; AI-based Altcoin gears up for major growth

Bitcoin (BTC), or digital gold if you prefer, was launched in 2009, and what a journey it has been. Since its inception, it has evolved from a “fad” to now forming a critical part of finance—decentralization. However, its journey to Wall Street wasn’t smooth sailing, and the SEC Decision on Bitcoin ETF—the recent approval—came after years of waiting.

On January 10, 2024, the US SEC finally gave the green light for 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs. This ended a decade-long wait, with the entire crypto community letting out a collective sigh of relief after their approval. After all, the benefits of Bitcoin ETFs cannot be overemphasized, including the integration of crypto into everyday finance, which is bullish for the industry.

Meanwhile, in other exciting news, InQubeta (QUBE), an AI-based altcoin, is gearing up for explosive growth. Yet to be launched—but near—it has become the talk of the crypto community, making it one of the altcoins to watch.

InQubeta (QUBE): Major growth anticipated

InQubeta (QUBE) is the rave of the moment in the crypto space. Riding the popularity wave, an astounding $8.6 million has been raised by the top ICO in its ongoing presale. At the same time, its innovative concept as an AI altcoin can be thanked for the massive presale participation by investors.

Positioned at the intersection of AI and crypto, InQubeta aims to solve critical issues within the AI sector. Although a new industry—but one that is fast-rising—two of the major challenges within the sector are fundraising and accessibility.

To address these issues, InQubeta will build the first crypto-based crowdfunding platform for AI startups and an NFT marketplace. Tech startups will be able to source capital by minting investment opportunities, which will be represented as equity-based NFTs. These tokenized investment opportunities will be fractionalized afterward, thereby allowing investors to become early backers regardless of their income.

This ICO is in its seventh stage, and a token costs only $0.0224. Hailed as the best new crypto to invest in, QUBE is tipped for a 6,000% rally after its launch, making it a promising altcoin play not to miss out on.

Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETF: A decade-long wait

Bitcoin’s (BTC) journey to Wall Street came with its fair share of twists and turns. The crypto industry, which started on the back of Bitcoin’s launch in January 2009, introduced a novel concept—decentralized finance (DeFi). As its popularity grew, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (the Winklevoss twins), co-founders of the crypto exchange Gemini, filed the first spot Bitcoin ETF application with the US SEC in 2013.

As a new industry, the agency wasn’t too kind. The application was rejected, and so were several others. Notably, among the several reasons cited for the disapproval of this investment product are the immaturity of the Bitcoin market and its regulatory environment.

However, while it was met with a stonewall in the US, a breakthrough was celebrated in Canada. The first-ever spot Bitcoin ETF launched in Canada, a milestone event, but the quest for BTC ETF in the US continued.

After a decade-long wait—a journey started in 2013 by the Winklevoss twins—the US SEC finally gave its nod to the investment product. On January 10, 2024, the SEC approved 11 spot ETF proposals from issuers, including BlackRock, VanEck, Bitwise, and Fidelity, among others.

This was a significant victory, not only for Bitcoin but for the entire crypto industry. Investing in BTC ETFs in the US—a Wall Street dream for many—was finally achieved, exposing the digital asset to trillions of dollars of liquidity. With the market still in its infancy but now the second largest ETF commodity in the US, it holds staggering promise.

Conclusion

After years of waiting and several rejected applications, the SEC approved the first Bitcoin ETFs in the US, bringing an end to the long anticipation. Meanwhile, InQubeta, a new player on the crypto block, is aiming to skyrocket after its launch. As one of the best cryptos to buy now, you can participate in the ICO via the link below.

