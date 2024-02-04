February 4, 2024

Adidas predicts 2024 leap in operating profit after Kanye West break-up

Adidas merchandise is seen in an Adidas store in Garden City, New York, U.S., October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
German sportswear maker Adidas (ADSGn.DE) expects operating profit to nearly double to about 500 million euros ($542.3 million) this year after the company’s break-up with Kanye West and the discontinuation of its Yeezy business.

Adidas booked an operating profit of 268 million euros in 2023, down from 669 million euros a year earlier, according to an unscheduled preliminary earnings announcement.

That beat the 100 million euros previously forecast for 2023 by CEO Bjorn Gulden.

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

