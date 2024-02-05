February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTech & Science

Spotify says Apple’s plan to comply with EU regulation ‘farce’

By Reuters News Service08
spotify

Spotify (SPOT.N) said on Friday that Apple’s (AAPL.O) new plan to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) is “a complete and total farce.”

From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple’s in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30 per cent, under the bloc’s new rules.

However, developers will still be required to pay a “core technology fee” of 50 euro cents per user account per year under Apple’s new EU regime.

“From the beginning, Apple has been clear that they didn’t like the idea of abiding by the DMA. So they’ve formulated an undesirable alternative to the status quo,” the music streaming giant said on Friday.

Spotify said it would have to pay a 17 per cent commission if it stays in the App Store and offers its own in-app payment under the new terms.

“Every developer can choose to stay on the same terms in place today. And under the new terms, more than 99 per cent of developers would pay the same or less to Apple,” Apple said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Apple faces strong action if changes to its App Store do not meet incoming regulations, the bloc’s industry chief exclusively told Reuters on Friday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cronos’ time has come if right decisions are made

Dr Charles Ellinas

The new Cryptocurrency contender: Can Rebel Satoshi surpass Dogecoin’s historic milestone?

CM Guest Columnist

Solana (SOL) experience surge in network activity: Traders bullish; Aave (AAVE) and InQubeta (QUBE) emerge as Altcoins to watch

CM Guest Columnist

Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT) investors eye Borroe Finance’s presale as a lucrative opportunity amid market volatility

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Souzana Psara

Arbitrum (ARB) climb halted; Bitcoin (BTC) finds strong footing; NuggetRush (NUGX) excites Meme enthusiasts and investors

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign