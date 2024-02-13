February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Atalay promises to not collapse north coalition

By Tom Cleaver01
talip atalay
Talip Atalay

Talip Atalay, who is a candidate for the leadership of the north’s ruling coalition party the YDP, promised on Monday evening to not collapse the ‘government’ should he become party leader.

Speaking to Kibris before officially submitting his candidacy to the party, he said “we are determined to work with Turkey and maintain stability in the government.

This current government is the most stable government in the last 10 years. Why would we destroy this government? The stability must continue,” he said.

Atalay is set to go up against current party leader Erhan Arikli in Saturday’s leadership election.

Speaking on the matter of party unity and Arikli, he said “I want us to be together, including Erhan Arikli and those who voted for him. Whether or not Erhan Arikli leaves the party, I will stay.”

He also argued that Arikli’s statements during the campaign had been aimed at dividing the party after a fierce war of words had erupted between the two in recent weeks.

“No one wants their party to shrink … Our party members must be saved from their fear of elections. Erhan wants leadership by appointment and to go it alone. His aim is to feed the idea of not having a certain opponent,” he said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Neighbourhood social workers to go island wide

Jonathan Shkurko

North to take action against Booking.com

Staff Reporter

Strike called off at Nicosia hospital

Andria Kades

All you need to know about rock climbing in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

AG’s office ‘approved unlawful state aid’

Elias Hazou

MPs complain over delays to transposing EU laws

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign