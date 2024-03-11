Netanyahu said to be behind idea of humanitarian aid corridor (Updated)

As information emerged on Monday that the idea for a humanitarian aid corridor from Cyprus to Gaza was first mooted by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said it had been discussed by him with President Nikos Christodoulides.

This conversation comes on the coattails of a report in the Jerusalem Post crediting Netanyahu with the idea of the corridor, touted by Cyprus at international forums since October, the pilot start of which is set for later on Monday.

Although the Jerusalem Post report seems to contradict what has been said from Cyprus, it is not clear where the idea actually originated from.

However, it is Cyprus’ initiative, as highlighted even by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during her visit to Cyprus on Friday to inspect the works.

The foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis was also on the UK’s Skynews, where he said Cyprus had proposed from the outset to aid through a humanitarian corridor, and there is now a statement of support for the initiative from regional players and international partners such as the US and the UK.

According to the report, a senior diplomat in Israel claimed Netanyahu had proposed the idea to US President Joe Biden on October 22, stating that its implementation was on condition that the aid would be subjected to Israeli security clearance in Cyprus.

The report said that the idea was then discussed with President Nikos Christodoulides on October 31 and brought up again in talks between the Israeli PM and Biden on January 19.

Details of the negotiations were being released to the public so as not to “give the impression that the US acted autonomously” in this initiative, according to the source.

However, reports show that the corridor was not discussed on October 31, but rather on October 26, when Christodoulides had consulted with both Israel and Egypt.

Questioned on Monday about the report, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, who has been instrumental in efforts to make the idea a reality, said that the initiative had begun in earnest soon after October 7 and that “for much of the [journey] we were on our own”.

He added that various stakeholders, including Israel, had to be convinced that the logistics could work and said the foreign ministry was overseeing the whole operation, albeit with significant financial and logistical help from other states, the UN and NGOs.

“There were multiple contacts with various parties and the whole effort was also influenced by the changing scenarios on land […] We do not have the human resources, finances and [all] the logistical [capacities] and the core of the [Cypriot] effort was focused on creating the alliance as a first step,” Kombos said.

The idea is for the aid to be ongoing and regular as this is the only way it will be effective, the minister added.

Asked about reports of Israel requesting to purchase a port in Cyprus or gain control of one to orchestrate this future development, Kombos said he had only just heard the idea on Sunday and that he did not believe it to be realistic, though at the same time it was not within his remit or authority to make comment.

According to Yedioth Arhonoth newpaper, Israeli transport minister Miri Regev gave instructions for a team from the ministry, along with the head of the Israel Ports Company, Uzi Itzhaki and members of the port authority to examine opportunities in Cyprus.

The team was sent to Cyprus, according to the report, to check options for a buying a port in the state-controlled areas of Cyprus.

The port, the report said, would serve as Israel’s station to examine the aid sent to Gaza.

Israeli estimates indicate that the port will cost around $150 million and that the Cypriots are very interested in this step, which is still at an early stage. The plans will be put before the Israeli Knesset and submitted to the government for approval.