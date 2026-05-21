The Larnaca district government organisation (EOA), as part of ongoing evacuation efforts on Wednesday, called for the allocation of funds for the management of dangerous buildings and other “critical responsibilities” that fall within its responsibility.

“In the light of the recent incident in Larnaca involving the forced evacuation of dangerous apartment buildings, we welcome and support the demands made by the union of municipalities to the government to address the serious housing and also social problem,” the EOA said.

Referring to a joint statement of district government organisations, Larnaca’s EOA said that neither the municipalities nor the local district governments possessed sufficient financial resources to provide temporary or permanent housing for those affected by the evacuations, emphasising that this did not fall within its remit.

“It is the responsibility of the government and the responsible ministries to enforce the legislation,” the EOAs said.

The call comes after 22 residential buildings were deemed potentially dangerous following visual inspections of around 100 buildings in the Larnaca district in recent days.

The EOA had on Tuesday announced that evacuation orders would be sent to residents, officially informing them of the need to evacuate their homes within three days.

Residents from one of the evacuated apartment buildings in Larnaca have been temporarily relocated, as many have not secured alternative accommodation.

“Taking into account the fact that this is a tourist season, this specific arrangement will apply for a period of a few weeks, in order to allow the persons in question to make their own arrangements for their accommodation, until they complete the repair of the apartment building,” the interior ministry said.

Meanwhile the Limassol EOA on Wednesday filed a request for an evacuation order and the demolition of the Seagate apartment building in Yermasoyia.

“We are waiting to see whether the court will approve the two requests – for evacuation and demolition – and whether the residents will be given a deadline to leave,” Limassol EOA president Yiannis Tsouloftas told the Cyprus News Agency.

The court’s ruling is expected to be made public soon.