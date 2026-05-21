Global banking conglomerate HSBC this week released an investment report estimating that Greek banks remain among the primary beneficiaries of a more stringent monetary policy framework from the European Central Bank (ECB).

According to a report from Greek business outlet Insider, the financial institution has integrated into its macroeconomic models a total of three upcoming interest rate hikes amounting to a 75 basis point cumulative increase during the second half of 2026, which will precede a gradual monetary policy reversal in 2027.

Market strategists note that the high sensitivity of Greek bank balance sheets to changing benchmarks continues to significantly shore up net interest income across the Mediterranean country.

The underlying strength stems from the fact that between 45 per cent to 60 per cent of all interest-bearing assets are funded by low-cost sight and savings deposits, while the vast majority of local loan portfolios are structured on variable floating rates.

Concurrently, the research team upgraded its average earnings per share estimates for systemic Greek lenders by 3 per cent for 2026 and by 5 per cent for 2027, whilst keeping projections for 2028 virtually unchanged.

The international investment broker also boosted its structural forecasts for net interest income by 2 per cent for 2026 and by 4 per cent for 2027.

Within the local financial ecosystem, Piraeus Bank and National Bank of Greece are poised to capture the most substantial upgrades due to their elevated balance sheet sensitivity to shifting interest benchmarks.

The investment house maintains a definitive buy recommendation for all four systemic Greek institutions, whilst explicitly highlighting Piraeus Bank and National Bank of Greece as its preferred stock selections.

The greater structural exposure to moving yields accelerates earnings momentum and further heightens the investment appeal of future dividend distributions, the global investment team noted.

Greek banking corporations continue to trade at an approximate 15 per cent valuation discount on a price-to-earnings basis compared to peer institutions across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

This equity market discount persists despite the fact that the Mediterranean lenders are currently offering lucrative dividend yields reaching as high as 7 per cent.

In terms of bottom-line corporate profitability, the advisory firm now forecasts a 10 per cent compound annual growth rate for earnings per share over the period spanning 2025 to 2027, up from a prior baseline projection of 8 per cent.

This updated growth trajectory places the Mediterranean nation roughly 3.5 percentage points above the median performance of regional emerging market banks, cementing the country as one of the strongest expansion stories in the territory.

The underwriting firm set an individual share price target of €4.85 for Alpha Bank and €18.45 for National Bank of Greece.

At the same time, analysts revised upwards their specific target valuations for Eurobank to €4.80 from a previous baseline estimate of €4.70.

Finally, the target price for Piraeus Bank equity was adjusted to €12.10, rising from the €11.70 valuation benchmark listed in prior analytical assessments.