President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday welcomed the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic at the Presidential Palace, on his first official visit to Cyprus.

Following a reception, Milatovic attended a private meeting with Christodoulides, and extended talks between their respective delegations. The two presidents later addressed the media.

President Christodoulides expressed his pleasure and honour in hosting the first official visit of a Montenegrin president to Cyprus, emphasising the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries and highlighting their shared commitment to international law, peace, stability, and prosperity.

He noted that both nations, despite their small sizes, have significant political influence and regional roles.

The talks between the presidents focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including tourism, trade, investment, education, shipping, culture, and technology. They agreed on a roadmap to finalise and sign pending agreements in these sectors.

Christodoulides stressed the importance of Montenegro’s eventual accession to the European Union, drawing parallels with Cyprus’s own accession 20 years ago, which strengthened its international standing and bilateral relations.

He also assured Montenegro of Cyprus’s support in its EU accession process through offering technical support and sharing best practices. He stressed that the integration of the Western Balkans into the EU is crucial for regional peace and stability, an issue that will be a priority during Cyprus’s EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2026.

He also expressed hope for Montenegro’s accession by 2028.

The presidents also discussed the Cyprus problem, marking the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion, with Christodoulides reiterating his commitment to reunifying Cyprus and thanking Montenegro for its principled stance on the issue.

In his remarks, President Milatovic acknowledged the excellent relations between Cyprus and Montenegro and the potential for further development in various areas.

He mentioned that the Montenegrin transport minister will soon visit Cyprus to sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), followed by the country’s foreign minister, who will visit to strengthen political ties.

MoUs in education and culture were also agreed upon, with Milatovic expressing interest in enhancing bilateral relations in economy, energy, and tourism.

The Montenegrin president congratulated Cyprus on the 20th anniversary of its EU accession, noting that Cyprus serves as a role model for Montenegro.

He thanked Cyprus for its support in Montenegro’s EU accession process and expressed hope that more EU chapters would be finalised during Cyprus’s EU Presidency.

He invited President Christodoulides to visit Montenegro and praised Cyprus’s humanitarian efforts in the Middle East, expressing Montenegro’s interest in participating in such initiatives.

Milatovic also highlighted that Montenegro maintains a regiment of policemen in Cyprus as part of the UN Peacekeeping Force and announced that his country would also deploy soldiers to the UN mission.

The meeting concluded with both presidents expressing their hopes for continued and enhanced cooperation between Cyprus and Montenegro, paving the way for closer bilateral relations in the future.