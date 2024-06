The cross examination of attorney-general Giorgos Savvides continues on Thursday before the Supreme Constitutional Court, which is hearing the case calling for auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides’ dismissal on the grounds of inappropriate conduct.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Savvides’ cross examination will continue Thursday and Friday. Michaelides is expected to testify in a fortnight.

Savvides took the stand for close to five hours on Wednesday.