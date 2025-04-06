A third person was arrested in connection with an incident in which a kiosk in Larnaca was robbed and its owner’s shirt was “grabbed” by one of the perpetrators, the police said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another person was arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation after the kiosk’s owner reported to the police that he had “received threats” after reporting the robbery and the shirt grabbing to the police.

The third person arrested in connection with the robbery is also suspected of having issued threats to the owner on Saturday.

That person appeared before the Larnaca district court on Sunday and was remanded in custody for three days.

The other individual is expected to be charged in writing and released.

The first two arrestees, aged 18 years old and 16 years old, appeared in court on Saturday and were both remanded in custody for four days.

Of the incident, the police had said on Friday that information was received at around 11.50pm regarding a theft from the kiosk, with officers “immediately” attending the scene.

The owner, a 38-year-old man, reported that “unknown persons” entered his kiosk at 11.40pm and “tried to steal various products”, while one of the group grabbed him by the shirt “without injuring him”.

The owner added that the group had successfully stolen “various food items” and electronic cigarettes before vacating the premises.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.