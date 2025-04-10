Art fairs, music parties, spring festivals and markets are on this weekend so if you are looking for suggestions of what to do, read on! If in Limassol and interested in the art world, head to Amara Hotel where the ART Cy 2025 international art conference and exhibition will be on this Friday and Saturday.

With invited artists and art professionals from Cyprus and the world, the event is almost like a crash course on current art affairs with masterclasses and roundtable discussions. The full agenda and guest speakers list can be found on www.artcy.eu.

Paphos also has an important art event this weekend as Persian artist Elham Razani presents her solo exhibition The Mystery of Persia at Ibrahim’s Khan Art Gallery. At the opening on Friday, the artist will give a speech about the doors she is presenting and what they symbolise. The exhibition will remain open until May 6.

Also in the Paphos district is the Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival celebrating the spring season when the pink cherry blossoms are in full bloom. A day of fun out in nature is planned for this Saturday at Sakura Park in Kampos tis Tsakistras; a park especially made with the support of the Japanese embassy. From 11am onwards, visitors will be able to walk among the pink flower trees, enjoy culinary delights and a live entertainment programme and take part in activities. The Japanese Sakura trees bloom for just three weeks each year, so do not miss out on an opportunity to see them up close.

Nicosia will kickstart the weekend with a fiesta. The team behind AfroBanana Festival has announced the next step of the event as it becomes the Alternative Brains Rule Festival. To celebrate this evolution, they will host a party on Saturday night at New Division with DJs Cotsios o Pikatillis, Radio Pangea, In.Visible and Aristodemos, starting at 9pm and lasting until late.

Throughout the city, a handful of markets will be on this weekend; a Spring Easter Weekend Bazaar at Yfantourgeio with second-hand clothes, items and vintage accessories and an Antiques Market selling collectables. Yet it is not just Nicosia that will shine with spring markets, more are happening around the island including in Larnaca, Oroklini and Solea Valley.

Then, at Eleftheria Square’s lower ground, sizzling food and tastes from around the world will fill the air with fragrant aromas. One thing all of the dishes will have in common is that they will be fasting dishes, appropriate for Lent. The Sarakostiano (Lent) Street Food Festival will take place from 11am to 6pm with chefs cooking meals from Cyprus and every corner of the world.

For a night of laughs, Greek speakers will be able to enjoy over 15 comedians on stage as the charity Stand-Up for Autism comedy show is on. Held at Maskarini Theatre in Nicosia this Sunday, the event will raise money for the NGO Voice for Autism, as a series of comedians present their sets.

To wrap up the week, a chamber music concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will take place in Larnaca as part of the Larnaca Classical Music Festival. Sunday night’s concert is the second of four festival events happening this month at Municipal Theatre G Lycourgos, spreading the appreciation for classical music.

ART Cy 2025

Two-day international conference and exhibition with masterclasses. April 11-12. Amara Hotel, Limassol. www.artcy.eu

The Mystery of Persia

Solo exhibition by artist Elham Razani. April 11-May 6. Ibrahim’s Khan Art Gallery, Paphos. Opening: 7pm. Saturday – Sunday: 10am-12pm and 3pm-5pm. www.elhamrazani.com

Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival

Blossom of Japanese and Cypriot cherry trees, traditional activities, music and food. April 12. Sakura Park, Kampos tis Tsakistras, Paphos district. 11am. Tel: 99-645400

ABR Festival Launch Party

Party with DJs to celebrate AfroBanana Festival becoming the Alternative Brains Rule Festival. April 12. New Division, Nicosia. 9pm. €1 surcharge on drinks

Spring Easter Weekend Bazaar

SecondLife Wardrobe Gala. April 12. Did It Myself Bazaar. April 13. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 11am-7pm

Antiques Market

Vintage items and collectibles sale. April 12. Unique Antiques, 30A Kyriakou Matsi, Nicosia. 10am-6pm

Sarakostiano Street Food Festival

Food festival serving global Lent dishes. April 13. Eleftheria Square’s lower level, Nicosia. 11am-6pm

Stand-Up for Autism

Charity comedy show featuring over 15 comedians from Cyprus and Greece. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the NGO Voice for Autism. April 13. Maskarini Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm and 9pm. In Greek. www.MotionComedy.com

Larnaca Classical Music Festival

Chamber Music 6 concert. April 13. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos. 9pm. €12. www.ticketmaster.cy and ACS Courier shops. Tel: 24-657745