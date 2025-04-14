Former Disy MP Evgenios Hamboullas has decided to join Elam and run for Limassol MP in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, the party announced on Monday.

Hamboullas’ decision followed a decision by Elam president Christos Christou.

“After our conversations, I came to the conclusion that we share similar ideas concerning critical issues for our party and our country,” Christou said.

Elam said Hamboullas is joining the party as part of the effort “to strengthen the patriotic, conservative and nationalist party”.

The party’s aim, Elam said, was to address issues related to the Cyprus problem, the demographic situation, migration, “the imposition of the so-called Woke-LGBTQ agenda” and to promote policies to relieve vulnerable groups.

Hamboullas resigned from Disy two weeks ago.