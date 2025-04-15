The inflation rate for a designated basket of basic consumer goods fell to 1.6 per cent in March, continuing the declining trend registered since December, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Whereas the prices of some foodstuffs continued to rise, others fell – with the net impact showing a slight drop in the weighted price index for these goods.

The Consumer protection service published its latest price watch, for the month of March 2025.

The price watch covers 250 basic consumer products based on the quantities and prices per day during which these goods were on sale at 400 retail shops across the island, throughout the month of March.

It found that for 23 categories of products the prices went up compared to the previous month, while the prices for 21 categories dropped. The price of milk did not change compared to February.

The largest increase recorded was for Cypriot coffee – up 8.7 per cent compared to February. The price was also 24.6 per cent higher than in March 2024.

Frozen hamburgers were up 6.5 per cent, baby foods 4.1 per cent, bottled water 4.1 per cent, and mussels and shellfish 3.4 per cent. The prices of broths, yoghurt and babies’ diapers were also up.

On the other side, prices dipped for vegetables (23 per cent down), fresh fish (11.3 per cent) and vegetable cooking oil (6.6 per cent).

Legumes also became cheaper, as did tampons and fabric softeners.

The consumer protection service said the rate of inflation for March 2025 registered at 1.6 per cent – down from 1.9 per cent in February, 2.5 per cent in January and 2.6 per cent in December of 2024.

The agency said the decline is due to the net effect of a drop in prices for clothing and footwear along with a simultaneous rise in prices charged at restaurants and hotels as well as higher prices for foodstuffs and non-alcoholic beverages.

It also noted that the price watch it publishes is in no way intended as advice to consumers, who should do their own research as they shop around.

The price watch only serves as a guideline.