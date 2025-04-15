A 60-year-old plumber was seriously injured on Tuesday after falling and hitting his head at a work site in Limassol.

Police said the workplace accident was reported at 10.15am.

According to initial investigations, the man was standing on an object approximately one metre high while carrying pipes when he lost his balance and fell to the ground, hitting his head in the process.

He was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where doctors diagnosed a head injury and cerebral haemorrhage. Doctors described his condition as critical.

Police investigations are ongoing.