Rocks and firecrackers were thrown at the police by youths in the Larnaca suburb in Livadia when they responded to a call in the area at around midnight, the police said on Sunday.

Members of the public had reportedly called the police complaining of “firecrackers, flares, and other objects” being thrown at passing vehicles by a group of youths on a roadside.

When the police responded, rocks and firecrackers were also thrown at them.

Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou said the police intervened and dispersed the youths, and that upon further investigation, a total of 40 firecrackers were found in the area.

He added that at around 4am on Sunday, a 19-year-old was seen by the police throwing a firecracker, and was as such arrested.