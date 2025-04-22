The two negotiators Greek Cypriot Menelaos Menelaou and special representative of the Turkish Cypriot leader Gunes Onar will meet again early next week, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

This will come before President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have a new meeting on May 5.

During their previous meeting, on April 2, Christodoulides and Tatar agreed to establish a Technical Committee on Youth, to conduct discussions on demining and to work on initiatives related to the environment and the restoration of cemeteries.

Moreover, their aides were tasked to continue discussions on crossing points and solar energy in the buffer zone.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18.

He also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps.