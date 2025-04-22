Strength training enthusiasts and fitness professionals, mark your calendars: Anthony Geisler, the entrepreneur behind some of the most successful fitness franchises in America, is set to deliver what could be a transformative keynote address at the Athletech Innovation Summit in New York City this June.

The two-day event, running June 17-18, 2025, will bring together the brightest minds in fitness and technology at a time when the industry is experiencing a renaissance in training methodologies and business models.

Anthony Geisler predicts major shift toward strength training

Known for his ability to identify fitness trends before they explode into the mainstream, Geisler has recently been vocal about what he sees as a fundamental shift in workout preferences across America.

“We’ll see a growth in weight training, both as a modality on its own and as a feature added to other fitness concepts as people become educated about its benefits,” Geisler told Athletech News. “This is certainly a trend we are seeing across many different concepts – and I think it is just the beginning.”

This prediction carries significant weight coming from the entrepreneur who built LA Boxing into a national powerhouse before transforming Club Pilates from a small regional chain into a global phenomenon with locations across 48 states and over 20 countries.

Strength training’s comeback in the age of GLP-1 medications

Geisler’s keynote is expected to address how the rising popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss medications is creating a unique opportunity for strength-focused fitness concepts.

“GLP-1s cause patients to burn 50 percent muscle mass. That is a huge issue that fitness brands need to address — and can help offset — with weight training,” Geisler explained in a previous interview. This insight suggests that gyms focusing on muscle preservation and strength development may be positioned for substantial growth.

For fitness professionals, this represents a potential market shift that could influence everything from programming to equipment purchases in the coming years.

The community factor: Why digital workouts fell short

While home fitness exploded during the pandemic, Geisler has consistently maintained that in-person training environments offer irreplaceable benefits.

“People are social animals. They get better results and more satisfying workouts when they’re in the same room together and can create community,” he noted. This perspective has proven accurate as boutique fitness concepts continue to thrive while many digital fitness platforms struggle to maintain their pandemic-era momentum.

Summit attendees can expect Geisler to expand on how community-building within fitness spaces drives both results and business growth – insights particularly valuable for personal trainers and gym owners looking to boost client retention.

Tech integration: Bringing fitness into the modern era

Despite his emphasis on in-person training, Geisler sees technology integration as critical for fitness businesses moving forward.

“The fitness and wellness spaces have been decades behind other sectors in the economy when it comes to technology and I think the gap is finally going to close,” he predicted. His keynote is expected to outline how AI, enhanced tracking capabilities, and improved customer management systems will reshape the fitness landscape.

For the average trainer or gym owner, this technological evolution could mean powerful new tools for programming, progress tracking, and client engagement.

Beyond business: Making an impact

When not revolutionizing the fitness industry, Geisler focuses on philanthropic initiatives. In 2024, he received the Miracle Maker Award from Miracles for Kids for his support of families with critically ill children. His family also established the Geisler Family WINGS building, a state-of-the-art learning center at The Pegasus School in Huntington Beach.

The Athletech Innovation Summit represents Geisler’s first major industry appearance since stepping away from Xponential Fitness in 2024, making his insights on strength training, technology integration, and community building particularly timely for fitness professionals looking to stay ahead of industry trends.

Registration information is available on the Athletech News website, with early registration reportedly filling quickly following the announcement of Geisler’s keynote.

For fitness professionals looking to stay ahead of industry trends in strength training and technology integration, this rare keynote appearance will provide valuable insights directly from one of the industry’s most successful entrepreneurs.

