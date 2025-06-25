There may be a month or so left until the latest edition of Windcraft Festival rocks Katydata village yet this weekend, Windcraft brings a taste of its festivities to the capital. On Thursday a music jam session will take place downtown, adding groovy beats and wind instruments to this week’s agenda.

Taking over kafeneio Haratsi in old Nicosia, Moca and Reprise Quartet will team up for an energetic late-night live performance. “If you’ve danced with us under the stars in Katydata, you know what’s coming. If you haven’t – this is your chance to feel it,” say organisers.

On saxophone, Thomas Lumley will bring sassy tunes joined by Odysseas Toumazou on guitar, Marios Takoushis and Christos Yerolatsitis on keys, Marios Menelaou and Cahit Kutrafali on bass and Stelios Xydias on drums.

The live music will begin at 8pm and last until late, to offer a taste of what is to come on the weekend of July 25 to 27 in Katydata when the village will fill with jazz, traditional music and electronic experimentation. Until then, “let’s make some noise, Nicosia,” say organisers.

Windcraft Pre-Festival Mega Jam

Moca and Reprise Quartet perform live. June 26. Kafeneio Haratsi, Nicosia. 8pm. www.windcraftmusicfest.com