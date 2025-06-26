The responsibility to eradicate all forms of torture and cruel treatment is collective, ombudswoman Maria Stylianou Lottides and law commissioner Louiza Christodoulidou Zannetou pointed out on Thursday to mark the UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

Lottides said in her message that, according to the latest figures released by the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims, in 2024 more than 81,000 torture victims around the world – 20 per cent from Europe – received support.

“What is particularly worrying is the fact that 11,577 survivors reported sexual violence,” she added.

The ombudswoman said her office carries out regular and unannounced visits to places where persons are deprived or likely to be deprived of their freedom, in order to prevent torture and humiliating treatment or punishment.

She added that the national mechanism to prevent torture was responsible for monitoring incidents and suggest reforms, especially in places such as prisons, detention centres, mental hospitals, homes for the elderly and places of first reception for undocumented immigrants.

“However, prevention of torture is not exhausted merely by unannounced visits. It also requires continuous training of the law enforcement authorities to prevent any form of torture and supports full access of detainees to lawyers and medical treatment,” Lottides said.

In her message, Zannetou said “torture blatantly violates human dignity and constitutes one of the most serious crimes in international law.”

“The ban on torture is absolute and does now allow for deviations, regardless of war, terrorism threat or any other exceptional circumstance,” she added.

The commissioner added that her office submits reports and recommendations for the harmonisation of national legislation with UN regulations and on December 6, 2023, reported to the UN on progress made in Cyprus for stamping out torture and degrading treatment, including detentions, human trafficking and domestic violence.

“June 26 marks the moment in 1987 when the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect. Today, there are 174 state parties to the Convention,” the UN says on its website.