20th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival brings rhythm and beats to historical Limassol

Festival season is here there is no doubt about it. Returning to the heart of Limassol’s historical centre is a beloved festival that highlights local artists and music creation blending world sounds. Get ready for a week-and-a-half of music at the 20th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival.

Taking place from July 9 to 19, ten days of live performances await. The concerts will be split between outdoor happenings at SEK parking area behind Rialto Theatre and inside the theatre.

In its celebratory 20th edition, the festival aims to spotlight the most exciting musical voices of Cyprus and the wider Mediterranean region. From powerful performances and energising melodies to tender interpretations and children’s activities, the Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival this year creates a captivating sonic map full of islands, bridges and communities. Some of the events have free entry, some have ticketed entry and others require pre-registration.

Opening the festival at Rialto Theatre is the music performance ILAND by Cypriot artist ody icon in collaboration with music producer Alejjo and video artist Diyala Muir. It will premiere on July 9 in the frame of the Rialto Associate Artist Residence Scheme 2025.

Inspired by the unique geography and layered history of Cyprus, and drawing from the thought of philosopher Gilles Deleuze, ILAND explores the idea of the island not as a place surrounded by sea, but as a possibility for connection. Through electronic soundscapes, folk and traditional songs, spoken words and animation, ILAND becomes a journey toward community, dedicated to the Palestinian people and to all those who struggle for freedom, autonomy and a life of dignity.

Then on Saturday, July 12, singer-songwriter Monika, who has earned widespread acclaim both in Greece and abroad, will return to the Rialto Theatre with an all-English acoustic concert. This performance will bring together everything audiences have loved about her since her debut on the music scene.

Joined by five musicians and two exceptional vocalists, she will present a concert featuring beloved songs from her earlier albums reimagined through new arrangements. The programme will span from Avatar to highlights from her latest album Proud, along with selections from her three other English-language releases.

Μόνικα Χριστοδούλου, τραγουδίστρια. Φωτογραφίζεται στο “Λοκάλι”. Τρίτη 30 Ιουνίου 2020. Φωτογραφίες: News24/7.gr / Φραντζέσκα Γιαϊτζόγλου Watkinson MUA: Ολίβια Σαχινίδου

Eleonora Rousou will lead the festival’s first open-air concert on Monday, July 14 at SEK parking area presenting her album Hará (Joy). The album is a collection of instrumental compositions and songs inspired by human emotions fusing together the genres of jazz, soul, classical, Eastern Mediterranean, Balkan, pop and Latin music to depict the diversity of each emotion. Accompanying her on stage will be acclaimed Cypriot musicians Elias Ioannou, Thomas Lamley, Odysseas Toumazou, Christos Gerolatsitis, Andreas Rodosthenous, Omiros Miltiadous and Rodos Panayiotou.

Also held outdoors will be the Cyprus, Beloved of the Mediterranean – Michalis Kouloumis performance on July 16. Under the artistic direction of acclaimed violinist and composer Kouloumis, five accomplished Cypriot musicians from the folk and jazz scenes have collaborated to reinterpret traditional Cypriot folk music, alongside original compositions by Kouloumis. Performing on stage with Kouloumis will be Kyriakos Markoullis, Petroula Erodotou, Ermis Michael, Christos Yerolatsitis and Andreas Rodosthenous.

On July 18, Giorgos Papageorgiou & Polkar will take the outdoor stage with a refreshingly entertaining and offbeat concert. Expect a high-energy mix of original songs and unexpected covers that blend various genres in equal measure.

The final festival concert is the family-friendly Kamila Kamilari, Let’s Go to Varosha! by the Antama Music Ensemble. Audiences as young as four will enjoy a performance with singing and illustrating traditional children’s songs. The activity is designed for children and their parents, aiming to encourage creative expression through music and art, and to inspire children to further explore the cultural heritage of their land in a playful and educational manner.

Children will discover traditional musical instruments through interactive music games and illustrate scenes inspired by these traditional songs, wrapping up the festival in an engaging manner, inclusive to all ages.

20th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival

Annual festival with outdoor and indoor music concerts by local musicians. July 9-19. Rialto Theatre and SEK Parking Area, Limassol. €0-22. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy