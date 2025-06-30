Music and more music is coming this summer as festivals and artists from around the world perform live in Cyprus. One of Greece’s most beloved singers and a leading voice in the laiko scene, Natasa Theodoridou is about to embark on a tour of Greece and Cyprus.

She is set to perform this July and due to popular demand, a second show has been added to her Cyprus tour schedule.

Theodoridou’s summer performances fittingly arrive just after the release of her new album ‘Itan na Vrethoume’. During her summer shows, she will perform new songs alongside the classic hits many know and love. Joining her on stage will be the talented Christos Tsilopoulos.

The tour will kick off in Athens and continue through select destinations across Greece. The singer will be in Cyprus on Wednesday, July 23, and Thursday, July 24, performing at the Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre.

Ticket pre-sales are already underway as the organisers expect this to be a sought-after concert series.

What is even more special about Theodoridou’s Cyprus concerts this year is that there will be free entry to people with a disability card and to children up to six years old.

Natasa Theodoridou

Concerts by popular Greek singer. July 23-24. Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. €35-40. www.ticketmaster.cy and ACS Courrier Shops