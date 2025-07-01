The comedy shows by internationally-acclaimed comedians just keep on coming. Popular stand-up and TV presenter Dara Ó Briain has announced a Cyprus show, treating English-speaking comedy fans to one night of pure laughter.

Ó Briain has been named the Daily Telegraph’s 50 Funniest Comedians of the 21st Century while The Times commented about his show: “If you want a comic who can hold an audience in the palm of his hand for two hours, here’s your man.”

In Cyprus, he will present a brand-new show to audiences at Monte Caputo in Limassol on March 13. Titled Re:Creation, this show follows the grand success of his previous tour So, Where Were We? which sold out 173 venues across 20 countries and was named UK Comedy Tour of the Year 2023.

Now, one of Ireland’s most iconic comedians will take the stage to share hilarious real-life, no-frills stories which will surely crack up the audiences. “It’s guaranteed to be a very, very, funny night,” say organisers as ticket pre-sales launch on https://www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/theater/dara-o-briain-cyprus-1/

Dara Ó Briain – Re:Creation

Well-known Irish comedian presents his new comedy show. March 13, 2026. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 8pm. From €33. https://www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/theater/dara-o-briain-cyprus-1/