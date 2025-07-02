As July arrives it brings with it free film screenings in an intimate courtyard. The Larnaca Cinema Society and the Pierides Museum organise weekly cinema evenings this July. Every Tuesday night, a different film will be screened in the museum’s back garden, offering cinephiles the opportunity to enjoy movies from around the world. All will be screened at 8.30pm in their original language with subtitles in Greek.

First up, is the film Le Mohican on July 1, followed by the Norwegian film Love on July 8, the Spanish La Casa on July 15 based on the graphic novel by Paco Roca and 7 Reasons to Run Away – From Society on July 29.

Some of the films are award-winning while others have earned distinctions. Covering a wide range of genres, from dramas to social dilemmas, the films are suitable for those aged above 18. Following their screening, a 15-minute discussion will be held.

Something slightly different is in store for July 22 – a short films panorama. This evening is held in collaboration with the International Short Film Festival Cyprus which will screen a selection of films which are expected to be announced shortly.

Larnaca Film Screenings

Le Mohican. July 1. Love. July 8. La Casa. July 15. Short Films Panorama. July 22. 7 Reasons to Run Away – From Society. July 29. Organised by the Larnaca Cinema Society. Pierides Museum, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. With subtitles in Greek. Tel: 99-434793