July’s first weekend arrives with village festivals, late-night parties, cultural performances in the heart of the city and public interventions in coastal neighbourhoods. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, here is what’s on from Thursday to Sunday.

Kicking off on Thursday is the 40th Larnaca Festival – a month-long agenda of theatre, dance and music performances at historical sites around the city. The first production is the music and theatre performance Chorika Ydata at the Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre at 9pm. Presented by the Cyprus Theatre Organisation and directed by Lina Nikolakopoulou, a cast of local actors and musicians will step onto the stage to launch the festival.

In downtown Nicosia, another annual summer festival, Faneromeni25 Art, will continue its cultural evenings with a performance that explores the cultural significance of the evil eye in Cypriot society. ‘If it’s evil, let it be exiled: spells and baskanies’ includes the music of the composer, poet and researcher of Cypriot tradition Adamos Katsantonis used with loops, accompanied by live performances with sopranos and tenors.

Also happening in Nicosia is the Pop n Shop summer market at Common Room, Prozak Kafeneio. Before the weekend begins, seven local artists will set up stalls presenting their colourful, summery creations. This Thursday and Friday, Happy New Fear Dear, Lashdolls.handmade, Georgia Moditi, Paintbrush In My Tea, The Jelly Potter, Vernal Equinox and Zarburst will sell their designs and creations from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.

Epic music parties with acclaimed artists will take place this weekend as the Loud Music Festival returns to Limassol for four days of open-air fiestas. From July 3 to 6, the Warehouse-Lemesos (ex-Sopaz) will host over 50 DJs and live singers and performers who will entertain party-goers with disco, afro beats, techno, reggae music, RnB, EDM and retro music.

A pop-up community dinner, Mazi, will be set up on Friday evening in Larnaca starting at 7.30pm, inviting the public to a potluck gathering. Those who want to participate are encouraged to bring a vegetarian meal and partake in creative activities and watch cultural performances, followed by a street party with a DJ.

Several village festivals will fill rural Cyprus with notes of tradition, seasonal produce and performances this weekend. In Ayios Epifanios, the Summer on Ice event this Saturday will bring party vibes to the village. Think souvlaki, beers, cocktails, crepes and live Greek music from 9pm onwards. In Liopetri, the 5th Carrot Festival is also on Saturday, showcasing tasty carrot recipes from local chefs such as carrot cakes, carrot jams, doughnuts, burgers, bourekia, cocktails and loukoumades. Performing at the festival this year will be singers Margaritis and Greek pop stars Giorgos Tsalikis and Kelli Kelekidou.

The week will close with two more rural festivals – the 8th annual Lavender Festival in Platres and the 10th Giorti tou Voskou in Pachna, (Shepherd’s Fair) which are both on Sunday, offering entertaining activities all day long.

