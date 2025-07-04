This weekend has something special in store for music lovers as the renowned Russian band Neschastny Sluchai (The Case), led by the charismatic Aleksey Kortnev, will perform live at Elea Golf Club. The one-night-only concert will take place on Sunday blending music, storytelling and an intimate club atmosphere.

The evening will be a wholesome experience beyond just live music. Guests will enjoy an elegant three-course dinner at 7pm followed by the live performance at 8pm featuring heartfelt acoustic renditions of the group’s greatest hits. Known for their brilliant lyrics, wit and musical artistry, Neschastny Sluchai has been a cultural icon across generations – and the evening promises to be both nostalgic and refreshingly personal.

Two ticket prices are available, the concert-only ticket which costs €30 and the Full Package which includes the dinner menu for €70. Limited seating is available.

“This promises to be one of the most anticipated events of the summer,” say organisers. “Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to their music, don’t miss the chance to experience the band like never before, up close, acoustic, and under the stars.”

Neschastny Sluchai

Russian band performs live. July 6. Elea Golf Club, Nicosia. 7pm. Tickets available via the SoldOut platform, www.eleaestate.com