Nine women artists join forces to present a compelling exhibition in Limassol that reimagines Darwinian resilience through the lens of contemporary female textile art. Curated by Mariandrie, Survival of the Fittest will open at The Edit Gallery on Friday, where it will remain until August 2.

United by womanhood and textile art, the artists come together to celebrate fabric as both a medium and a message embedding stories of memory, resistance and identity into every thread. Presenting works are the artists Elena Adamou, Eugenia Vereli, Irini Gonou, Mariandrie, Ria Alexandrou, Sevastiana Konstaki, Serap Kanay, Valia Kapeletzi and Vassia Adamou Vanezi.

Inspired by the phrase ‘survival of the fittest,’ coined by Herbert Spencer and often misattributed to Charles Darwin, this exhibition redefines ‘fittest’ not as strength or dominance, but as adaptability, endurance and evolution. These themes, deeply rooted in the female experience, unfold across a rich tapestry of personal histories, cultural traditions and inherited knowledge.

Long associated with domesticity and traditionally labelled as ‘women’s work,’ textiles are reclaimed here as powerful tools of expression used to protest, to heal, and to assert presence. The participating artists trace the journey from girlhood to womanhood, mapping emotional, psychological and physical transformations through layered material narratives.

Drawing upon ancestral roots, landscapes, and collective memory, these works engage with the present and honour legacy. They ask how identity is shaped, contested and redefined over time, reminding viewers that in the hands of these artists, cloth is more than a surface, it is a site of resilience and renewal.

Survival of the Fittest

Group exhibition by nine women artists. July 4-August 2. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm-9.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 3pm-7pm, Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-251710