The first Sunday of the month approaches and if you are a market lover (or live in Limassol), you probably know what that means. It is time for another Cyberness market at Kolla. Returning for its monthly event, the biggest market happening on the island is gearing up for a summery edition.

This time, the event on Sunday is titled Cyberness Summer Wave and it will transform the Kolla grounds in Limassol into the ultimate summer destination, just metres away from the seafront. Now that summer is here, the monthly market will feature all sorts of colourful, outdoorsy, beachy and creative décor, activities and performances.

“Join us for an evening full of bold creators, icy drinks, creative workshops, good music and sunset joy,” say organisers. More than 150 local makers, designers and artists will set up stalls showcasing their latest creations and selling everything imaginable.

While the market is on from 5pm to 11pm, a series of creative and crafty workshops will take place entertaining visitors of all ages – children and adults who can visit the event with their four-legged friend as the market is pet-friendly.

DJs and a line-up of live music performances will further entertain market-goers, adding an extra dose of excitement to the event. Of course, a variety of food options will be prepared fresh at the food court along with drinks and beverages.

Cyberness Summer Wave

Monthly market with over 150 artists, food court, DJs, performers and workshops. July 6. Kolla, Limassol. 5pm-11pm. Free