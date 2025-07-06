What you need to know about performances in Nicosia

For those in Nicosia, the annual film screenings at the historic Konstandia Open-Air Cinema are a staple summer activity. A must-do for many cinephiles eager to explore Cypriot and international films from the independent cinema world while enjoying a chilled drink and for a low-cost ticket. Screenings start on July 9 and run to September 7; a summer of films under the stars await.

The 2025 Summer Screenings Marathon, organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and Theatro Ena, returns for its 26th edition, remaining one of Cyprus’ most important cultural institutions.

This year’s opening night on Wednesday will screen the Greek production Yparcho/Stelios at 9pm, based on the life of the legendary Stelios Kazantzidis, written by Katerina Bei and directed by Giorgos Tsemberopoulos.

Throughout the summer, numerous award-winning and acclaimed films from major international festivals will be screened such as Maria by Pablo Larraín which was nominated for the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival 2024, an Academy Award nominee for Best Cinematography 2025 and Golden Globe nominee for Best Actress 2025.

Also to be screened is Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and Ray Yeung’s All Shall Be Well which also received several awards at Berlin 2024, Frameline FF 2024 and Thessaloniki Film Festival 2024.

Other remarkable films include Tatami by Guy Nattiv and Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic and Plein Soleil by Rene Clement. This year’s line-up also includes two critically acclaimed documentaries, Honeyland by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, and No Other Land by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.

Screenings take place every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. A special screening will be held on Tuesday, July 15 organised in collaboration with the Department of Antiquities, presenting the Cyprus-produced documentary SKAMMATA, directed by Danae Stylianou.

Other Cypriot productions will be featured as well such as Embryo Larva Butterfly by Kyros Papavassiliou on July 13 and August 14, Africa Star by Adonis Florides on July 20 and August 21 and Night Announcer by Renos Haralambidis on July 11 and August 10.

The Movie Marathon will also collaborate with Queer Wave Film Festival this year to screen the award-winning film Crossing by Levan Akin on August 1 and 31. Of course, young viewers will be able to enjoy the award-winning Norwegian production Lars is Lol by Eirik Saeter Stordahl on August 2 and September 3, which has touched the hearts of children and adults alike wherever it has been shown.

Here’s to a summer full of cinema nights in the capital city.

Konstantia Summer Screenings Marathon 2025

Annual summer film screenings from Cyprus and abroad. July 9-September 7. Konstandia Open-Air Cinema. Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 9pm. €5 or €55 for season pass. Free entrance for people with disabilities. Tel: 22348203. www.theatroena.com.cy, www.cypruscinemaoffice.cy Full programme here