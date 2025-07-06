A 46-year-old man was remanded for two days on Sunday in connection with a case of robbery, extortion and causing actual bodily harm in Famagusta in the early hours of July 1, police said on Sunday.

A 23-year-old and a 20-year-old reported to police that while they were in a nightclub, a person working there asked them to leave under the pretext that they had caused damages to the venue’s toilets.

Once they left the club, they were met by a group of unknown people who attacked them and hit them in addition to taking some money off them.

They both went to Famagusta general hospital where they were diagnosed with bruises and abrasions to the face, given first aid and left.

Police inquiries led to evidence against the 46-year-old who was arrested on Saturday.

On Sunday morning he was taken to Famagusta district court, which issued the remand order.