Dogecoin is surging, climbing 8% this week to hover around $0.172, sparking chatter about its next move. Technical analysts point to a Parallel Channel pattern, with the memecoin rebounding from the lower support line. This uptick fuels speculation about a push toward $0.26, the channel’s upper resistance.

Yet, while Dogecoin grabs headlines, a new player, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is stealing attention in the crypto market. Currently in its presale phase, Mutuum Finance offers a compelling DeFi alternative, boasting a robust lending model and a projected $3 post-launch price.

Investors are eyeing this altcoin as a potential frontrunner to hit $1 before Dogecoin. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance has raised $11,800,000 since its presale began, with over 580 million tokens sold and 12,800 holders joining the project.

Dogecoin’s chart signals growth

Dogecoin’s recent bounce stems from a retest of the Parallel Channel’s lower boundary. This technical pattern, marked by sideways price action, has held firm, with the lower line acting as a springboard for the coin’s 8% gain.

Analysts suggest Dogecoin could target $0.19, the channel’s midpoint, before aiming for $0.26—a level that previously capped its rally in May. Crypto charts show this pattern’s reliability, but breaking $0.26 requires stronger momentum.

For now, Dogecoin’s path depends on sustaining this upward push. Meanwhile, the crypto market’s volatility keeps investors on edge, seeking tokens with clearer upside.

Mutuum Finance presale heats up

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is powering through Phase 5 of its presale, with tokens priced at $0.03—up 200% from the $0.01 opening phase. Over 65% of this phase is already filled, signaling that time is running out to grab tokens at this price.

Phase 6 will bring a 16.7% price hike to $0.035, and the official launch at $0.06 guarantees a 100% return for current buyers. With $11,800,000 raised and 12,800 holders, Mutuum Finance is building a strong community.

The team recently finalized a CertiK audit, earning a 95.00 security score with no vulnerabilities found, boosting confidence in its smart contracts. This solid foundation sets Mutuum Finance apart in the crypto investment space.

Innovative DeFi lending model

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a dual lending system blending Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract models. This arrangement guarantees flexibility, which allows the users to have complete control over their asset, but they can participate in decentralized lending.

The interest rates can be dynamically changed through the use of smart contracts that will provide stability between lenders and borrowers by means of the Peer-to-Contract system.

On the other hand, the Peer-to-Peer model links parties directly, the type of asset that requires customized terms is prone to volatility. Crypto investing in Mutuum Finance means accessing a transparent, secure platform.

The team also launched a Bug Bounty Program with CertiK, offering $50,000 in rewards across four severity tiers, reinforcing their commitment to security. This practical approach positions Mutuum Finance as a top crypto to buy now.

Stablecoin and future growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a USD-pegged stablecoin on Ethereum, fully collateralized to avoid depegging risks.

Additionally, the team is working on Layer 2 solutions to cut gas fees and boost scalability, preparing for global adoption.

A new dashboard features a leaderboard rewarding the top 50 MUTM holders with bonus tokens, encouraging long-term investment. These developments highlight why crypto predictions favor Mutuum Finance’s rise.

Mutuum’s path to $1 and beyond

Dogecoin’s 8% gain keeps it in the spotlight, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a stronger contender to reach $1 first. With a projected $3 post-launch price in 2025, its lending model, stablecoin, and Layer 2 plans offer real utility.

Crypto prices may fluctuate, but Mutuum Finance’s focus on security and scalability builds trust. Investors seeking the best crypto to buy now should explore Mutuum Finance’s presale before Phase 5 closes.

Join the growing community of 12,800 holders and participate in the giveaway for a chance at $10,000 in MUTM. Don’t miss out—check out Mutuum Finance today.

