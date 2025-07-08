An event dedicated to the welfare and protection of animals will be held at the coast soon under the auspices of the Larnaca mayor. The Fun Day for Animals, co-organised by the Larnaka-Famagusta Animal and Bird Protection Association, the Cyprus Environmental Movement, and the Larnaca Environmental Movement on Saturday evening of July 12, will run in front of the Medieval Castle from 6pm to 9pm.

Through creative activities for children and adults, the event aims to raise public awareness and encourage the development and strengthening of environmental and animal welfare consciousness among citizens. It also aims to highlight the work of the participating organisations and their actions to help animals.

Fun educational activities, live entertainment, information booths on animal adoption, practical advice on protecting stray animals and talks with animal experts sharing useful advice will be offered.

“Animal welfare is an integral part of a civilised and ethically aware society,” comment organisers. “The event emphasises the protection of animal rights, the promotion of harmonious coexistence with humans, the strict enforcement of laws against abuse and neglect, and the nurturing of compassion for animals from an early age.

“We advocate for the modernisation and support of animal shelters, the promotion of spaying, neutering and vaccination programmes, and the strengthening of public and private rescue services for animals in need. At the same time, we call for the strict prosecution of all forms of violence, neglect or poisoning of animals.”

Visitors of all ages, animal lovers and supporters of coexistence are invited to take part in the event and join the celebration, and fight for animal rights and pet love.

Fun Day for Animals

