Beer exports from factories in Cyprus fell by 24.2 per cent in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data from the Statistical Service (Cystat) this week.

Exports dropped to 245,087 litres from 323,278 litres in June 2024, while domestic consumption edged up by 1.5 per cent to 4,601,840 litres.

As a result, total beer deliveries in June stood at 4,846,927 litres, declined by 0.2 per cent year on year.

By comparison, May 2025 had seen a very different trend. During that month, beer exports surged by 83.9 per cent to 381,641 litres, even as domestic consumption fell by 8 per cent to 4,115,967 litres.

Consequently, total deliveries in May reached 4,497,608 litres, down 4 per cent from the same month in 2024.