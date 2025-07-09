The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced the suspension of trading for the thirteen-week Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cyprus, under the code TB13D25.

According to the CSE, trading will be suspended from July 22, 2025 until July 24, 2025, inclusive.

This action is being taken in view of the upcoming delisting of these securities and to allow for the clearing and settlement of all transactions.

The delisting of these Treasury Bills from both the Stock Exchange and the central depository registry will take place on July 25, 2025.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange explained that this decision has been taken to facilitate the settlement of transactions in accordance with Article 183 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law, and within the framework of investor protection.