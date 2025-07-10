Japanese investment firm Metaplanet is bolstering its Bitcoin holdings, recently snapping up 2,205 additional BTC, valued at roughly $238.7 million. This brings their total to 15,555 BTC, worth approximately $1.7 billion.

The move signals strong corporate confidence in Bitcoin as a treasury asset, fueling optimism in the crypto market. As Bitcoin’s bullish momentum grows, investors are eyeing the best cryptos to buy now, with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) emerging as a standout.

Currently in Phase 5 of its presale, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised 12,000,000, sold over 580 million tokens, and attracted 13,000 holders. This surge underscores its rising appeal in the DeFi space.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s strength sets the stage for altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to shine.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin surge

Metaplanet is aggressively expanding its Bitcoin reserve, quadrupling its holdings since March 2025. The firm’s recent purchase, executed at an average price of $108,237 per Bitcoin, reflects a calculated strategy.

Their Yield indicator in BTC went up by 15.1 percent over a period of one week accumulating 2,017 BTC. Such a fast buildup demonstrates the long-term value of Bitcoin as a bearer of value.

Nevertheless, other analysts doubt the sustainability of this level of corporate investment in the long run citing a possible market saturation scenario.

Nevertheless, the aggressive approach of Metaplanet has been fueling the trend of investing in crypto, making investors invest in tokens that have high potential and one such project is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction in Phase 5 of its presale, priced at $0.03 per token. This marks a 200% increase from the initial $0.01 in Phase 1, with over 65% of Phase 5 already filled.

The window to secure tokens at this price is narrowing fast, as Phase 6 will see a 16.7% price hike to $0.035. With a launch price set at $0.06, buyers now can lock in a guaranteed 100% return on investment.

Projections suggest Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could hit $2.50 post-launch in 2025, offering a potential 8,233% gain. Furthermore, the project’s focus on decentralized lending makes it a compelling crypto investment.

Innovative DeFi lending model

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is carving a niche in the crypto market with its dual lending system. The Peer-to-Contract model uses smart contracts to automate lending, offering dynamic interest rates for stability.

Meanwhile, the Peer-to-Peer approach allows direct transactions, ideal for volatile assets. This flexibility sets Mutuum Finance (MUTM) apart from traditional platforms, ensuring transparency and user control.

The project is also launching a USD-pegged stablecoin on Ethereum. This aspect enhances liquidity and reducing volatility risks.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has finalized a CertiK audit, scoring an impressive 95.00 for security, with no vulnerabilities found. This robust framework positions it as a top crypto to buy now.

Rewarding investors and security focus

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rolling out exciting initiatives to engage its community.

A $100,000 giveaway is underway, splitting $10,000 in MUTM tokens among 10 winners. Participation requires a $50 minimum presale investment and completing simple quests like submitting a wallet address.

The team has also launched a dashboard showcasing the top 50 holders, who earn bonus tokens for maintaining their rankings.

Moreover, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has partnered with CertiK for a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program, rewarding vulnerability discoveries across four severity tiers. These efforts reinforce trust and make Mutuum Finance (MUTM) a strong crypto investment choice in today’s market.

Looking ahead with confidence

As Bitcoin’s bullish run, led by firms like Metaplanet, energizes the crypto market, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as one of the best cryptos to buy now. Its innovative lending model, secure infrastructure, and investor rewards create a solid foundation.

With Phase 5 nearing completion and a 100% ROI guaranteed at launch, the time to act is now.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.