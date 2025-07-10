Next week’s expanded informal meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar is expected to set the tone for further negotiations and assess the progress made since the Geneva meeting in March, sources told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Thursday.

As part of preparations for the July 16–17 meeting, United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin visited the island last Sunday.

During her visit, she met with both Christodoulides and Tatar on Monday and held three meetings with negotiators Menelaos Menelaou and Gunes Onar to discuss the implementation of decisions made in Geneva.

According to CNA, three key issues have emerged on the implementation agenda: cemeteries, environmental concerns, and the bicommunal technical committee on youth. Progress has reportedly been made in these areas, while discussions are ongoing on other topics such as crossing points, demining, and the planned photovoltaic park.

Holguin is expected to leave the island on Thursday.

“It is important to take the next step in evaluating where we stand and determining the direction moving forward,” sources told CNA. This is also relevant in light of Holguin’s reappointment and the appointment of the EU Special Envoy, Johannes Hahn.