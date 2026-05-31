President Nikos Christodoulides will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday accompanied by ministers and a business delegation, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou said on Sunday.

It is the first official visit by a Cyprus president to Kazakhstan, where, in addition to his meeting with the president, Christodoulides will also speak with the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Forum, and will inaugurate the Cyprus embassy in Astana.

The president and his mission will be onboard the first direct flight linking the two countries on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he will meet Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a private meeting after which expanded talks will follow between the delegations of the two countries.

Christodoulides will then be presented with the State Order of Friendship by his counterpart.

Memoranda of Understanding are due to be signed in the fields of higher education and research, culture, sports, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity and e-government.

After meeting the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Forum, Christodoulides will visit the International Artificial Intelligence Center Alem AI.

He will then inaugurate the Cyrus embassy in Astana in the presence of the Kazakhstan’s foreign minister Yermek Kosherbayev.

Christodoulides will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Energy Minister Michael Damianos, Deputy Research Minister Nicodemos Damianou and other officials.

He will return to Cyprus on Thursday.