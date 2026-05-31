The importance of foster care as an essential form of alternative care for children under the care of the state was highlighted by the deputy ministry of social welfare on Sunday, World Foster Day.

Social Welfare Services play a key role in strengthening the institution of foster care, through the continuous support of children and foster families, as well as the coordination of the necessary interventions to ensure the wellbeing of children under state care, it said.

“Foster care offers children the opportunity to grow up in a family environment that promotes their safety, care, emotional development, and social inclusion,” the deputy ministry added.

Strengthening family forms of care, it added, is a key priority of social welfare sServices for child protection, focusing on the best interests and rights of the child.

It also thanked all those families that offer foster care.